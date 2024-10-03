(MENAFN) In an unexpected revelation, a retired U.S. Marine who previously served with Ukraine's infamous Azov Battalion has been featured in the new season of Netflix's reality dating series, "Love is Blind." The latest installment, which premiered with its first six episodes on Wednesday, centers around singles who must decide on potential marriage partners without seeing them first.



Among the cast is Bohdan Olinares, presented as a “proud immigrant and Ukrainian refugee” who expresses gratitude for his opportunity to live “the American dream.” In search of a partner, Olinares hopes to find someone who can appreciate his complex background and upbringing. At 36, he reflects on his past relationships, stating that he considers his five-year marriage as “the craziest thing he’s done for love.” Through personal growth and therapy, he claims to have gained clarity about what he wants in a future partner.



Olinares's background adds a layer of controversy to his reality TV appearance. In a prior interview with the U.S. government-funded news outlet Voice of America (VOA), he recounted his journey back to Ukraine after the onset of hostilities with Russia in February 2022. Olinares reached out to the Ukrainian Embassy, offering his services in the fight against Russian forces. Footage from the interview displayed various memorabilia, including a patch from the Azov special operations branch, which has historical ties to neo-Nazi ideologies and far-right movements.



Originally emigrating from Ukraine at the age of two, Olinares's story intertwines personal ambition with a complicated and contentious history, sparking discussions about the implications of featuring such figures in popular media. As the season unfolds, viewers will witness how Olinares navigates love and relationships against the backdrop of his unique and troubled past.

