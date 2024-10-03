Biden, Harris travel to Southeast to assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the Southeast on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, which has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 182 individuals. In his remarks, Biden stated on Tuesday that the financial impact of the storm could reach billions of dollars. "We must initiate this recovery process immediately," he emphasized, expressing concern for the people affected. "People are terrified. This is urgent."



Biden's itinerary included a visit to North Carolina, a key battleground state for the upcoming presidential election, as well as South Carolina. He conducted an aerial survey of Asheville in western North Carolina, one of the hardest-hit areas. Following the aerial tour, he spoke at the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center, labeling the storm as one of "historic proportions." He reassured residents, saying, "I'm here to tell you that the United States has your back. We won’t leave until you are fully back on your feet."



Before leaving the White House, Biden ordered the deployment of up to 1,000 active-duty troops to assist the North Carolina National Guard in their Hurricane Helene response efforts. In his statement, he highlighted that "these soldiers will expedite the delivery of essential supplies—food, water, and medicine—to isolated communities in North Carolina. They possess the manpower and logistical expertise necessary to accomplish this critical task quickly, joining hundreds of National Guard members already deployed."



On Thursday, Biden is set to visit additional affected areas in Georgia and Florida, as confirmed by the White House. Meanwhile, Harris focused her efforts in Georgia, receiving a briefing from local officials in Augusta. She acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various agencies, stating, "I’ve been reading and hearing about the work you’ve been doing over the last few days, which truly reflects the best of what we can achieve when we coordinate local, state, and federal resources to address the needs of people who must be seen and heard."

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108742664