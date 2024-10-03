Nasrallah's Son-In-Law Killed In Zionist Airstrike In Syrian Capital: Monitor

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 3 (NNN-SANA) – Two Lebanese nationals, including Hassan Jafar Qasir, the son-in-law of late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, were killed, in an Israeli Zionist on a residence in the Mazzeh Western Villas neighbourhood of Damascus, yesterday, a war monitor reported.

The Zionist strike, which hit the first floor of a three-story building, left three people dead, including two non-Syrians, and at least four others, whose identities remain unknown, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

For its part, the Syrian Defence Ministry said, three civilians were killed and three others injured in the strike. The ministry said, the attack was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel killed Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sept 27.

Yesterday's attack marks the second Israeli airstrike in the area this week. On Tuesday morning, Israel targeted a site approximately 500 metres from yesterday's strike, killing three people, including a journalist, and injuring nine others.– NNN-SANA

