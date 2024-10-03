(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a former school or hospital maintenance worker with just diagnosed lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. School and hospital workers were particularly susceptible to being exposed to asbestos-especially if they worked before the mid-1980s. Facilities like schools or hospitals frequently had boiler rooms that were loaded with asbestos, as well as ceiling times that contained asbestos. In many instances schools or hospitals used paint that contained asbestos.

The group says, "Over the years we have talked to numerous former school and or hospital maintenance workers who had developed asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma and these types of workers might have had routine exposure to asbestos. Frequently school or hospital workers maintained their workplaces boilers, replaced broken or cracked ceiling tiles, removed paint from walls-doors that contained asbestos. School or hospital maintenance workers might have had asbestos exposure equal to that of a shipyard worker in Louisiana.

"If your husband or dad was a school or hospital maintenance worker and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans and when it comes to compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Louisiana they have no equal."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

