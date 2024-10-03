Turkish construction company stars building luxury container office building in Belgium

(MENAFN) Karmod, a Turkish modular construction company, has commenced the construction of a two-story container office building in Liège, Belgium. In a statement released on Wednesday, Karmod's General Manager Abdullah Yuceer emphasized that European nations are becoming a focal point for the company’s latest export ventures. “We are providing turnkey office buildings to prominent companies across Europe. This project in Belgium is one of them - a two-story, aesthetically designed container office building for a pharmaceutical firm,” he noted.



Yuceer also highlighted the importance of understanding European building standards, which enhances the execution of projects in this region. “Our experience, technology, and quality allow us to focus on high-value projects. Europe is a key market for us. While there are common building standards, each country has its own specific regulations. Once these are understood, working in Europe becomes quite enjoyable,” he remarked, pointing out that Europe has now emerged as Karmod’s primary destination for building exports.



The container office project consists of units measuring 2.30 by 6.00 meters, culminating in a total area of 173 square meters designated as a management office. Yuceer explained that the wall panels are insulated with A1-grade stone wool, ensuring fire resistance. Additionally, the container frames and steel support beams will be painted in the company’s custom RAL color. Once completed, the building is expected to stand out as an aesthetically pleasing office space.



Moreover, Yuceer mentioned that all necessary construction materials, including electrical and plumbing installations, have been shipped from Türkiye, along with windows and shutters. This strategic approach not only showcases Karmod’s commitment to quality but also reflects its capacity to manage complex projects in international markets efficiently.

