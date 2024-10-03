Germany Inaugurates IBM's First European Quantum Data Centre

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ehingen, Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday inaugurated US firm IBM's first quantum data centre in Europe, saying Germany was aiming to be at the forefront of the revolutionary technology.

The centre -- IBM's first outside the United States, and located in Ehningen, near Stuttgart -- will allow dozens of European companies and research institutes to gain access to its quantum systems.

While still in its early stages, scientists believe that super-fast quantum computing will eventually be able to power innovation in a range of fields, from smarter encryption software to artificial intelligence.

Scholz hailed the data centre as "good news for Germany", adding that Europe's biggest economy needs such "key technologies".

"It is precisely these future fields where we have to be at the forefront, where we must not be dependent on others," he said.

Quantum research is seen as a critical field and both the United States and China have been investing heavily in the area, while Washington has also placed restrictions on the export of the sensitive technology.

The centre consists of two quantum computers linked to quantum processors. One of the computers at the site was inaugurated in 2021 by Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, and was the first in Germany.

Quantum computers can process complex information at a mind-boggling speed and should eventually vastly outperform even the most powerful of today's conventional computers.

Regular computers function in binary fashion: they carry out tasks using tiny fragments of data known as bits that are only ever either expressed as 1 or 0.

But fragments of data on a quantum computer, known as qubits, can be both 1 and 0 at the same time -- allowing them to crunch an enormous number of potential outcomes simultaneously.

The quantum computers at the German site are vast metal stacks and other components connected via a mass of wiring, and bear no resemblance to regular computers.

IBM already has 250 customers worldwide who are testing its quantum computers to develop applications in various areas.

The US firm has been seeking to develop the technology for 20 years in competition with other tech firms such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft, as well as research labs and start-ups.

Companies that will have access to IBM's quantum systems via the new data centre include German auto titan Volkswagen and technology group Bosch.