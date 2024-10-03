(MENAFN) Ukrainian Deputy Defense for European Integration, Aleksandr Balanutsa, has expressed frustration with Western allies, labeling their approach as “infantile” due to their reluctance to permit Ukraine to utilize Western-supplied missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory. He cautioned that failure to empower Ukraine could lead to member states on the eastern flank becoming potential targets for Moscow.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been advocating for the use of advanced missile systems, such as the U.S.-made ATACMS, British Storm Shadows, and French SCALP missiles, to strike at recognized Russian territory. While both the United Kingdom and France have signaled a willingness to approve the use of these missiles, they are awaiting consent from Washington to proceed.



However, the White House has displayed skepticism regarding this move, expressing concerns that such actions could escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that granting Ukraine the ability to use these sophisticated missiles would effectively draw Western nations directly into the conflict, given that Ukrainian forces are not currently equipped to operate these advanced systems independently.



During a recent panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, Balanutsa lamented the prevailing mindset among Western nations, stating, “Sometimes I think that the collective West, to some extent, is really full of infantilization and ideas. Do we have to even ask the question ‘can Ukraine [have] the right to do this or that?’”



He further emphasized the urgency of the situation, predicting that if Ukraine is not provided with the necessary resources to counter Russia now, Moscow may turn its attention toward the Baltic states, Poland, and Moldova. This stark warning underscores the escalating tensions and the critical role of international support in shaping the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

