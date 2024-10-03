Netanyahu claims Tehran conducted ‘big mistake’

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has stated that Iran "made a big mistake" by launching a wave of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night. He emphasized that Israel largely thwarted the attack, which saw a total of 181 rockets fired from Iranian territory. According to Israeli officials, while there were some isolated impacts in central and southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that most of the incoming missiles were successfully intercepted by air defense systems.



The attack resulted in minor injuries to two Israelis due to falling shrapnel, while a Palestinian man was killed by a missile fragment in the West Bank. In contrast, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that 80-90 percent of the missiles hit their intended targets, including the Tel Nof air base near Tel Aviv and several Israeli F-35 fighter jets at the Nevatim air base. The IRGC also mentioned that some of the missiles used in the attack were hypersonic, showcasing a significant escalation in their military capabilities.



During a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu asserted that Iran would "pay for" its actions, sending a warning to those in Iran who might underestimate Israel’s resolve to defend itself and retaliate against threats. He also expressed gratitude to the United States for its support, urging the "forces of light in the world" to unite in standing by Israel against Iran.



In a related statement, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described Iran's missile attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation" and made it clear that Israel would respond "wherever, whenever, and however we choose." This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, highlighting the volatile security situation in the region and the potential for further escalation.

