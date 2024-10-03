Iran’s dam reservoirs hold total of 24.45 billion cubic meters in 1 year

(MENAFN) In the previous water year, which concluded on September 22, Iran's dam reservoirs held a total volume of 24.45 billion cubic meters, reflecting a notable increase of 13 percent compared to the same period the previous year. This rise in water volume is a positive indicator for the country, especially considering the ongoing challenges posed by water scarcity and climate variability. The growth in reservoir levels suggests improvements in water management and potentially favorable weather conditions that have contributed to higher water inflows.



Firouz Ghasemzadeh, the spokesman for the Energy Ministry's water industry, reported that since the beginning of the current water year on September 23, the inflow of water into Iran’s dams has reached 0.2 billion cubic meters. This figure signifies a substantial increase of 21 percent compared to the same timeframe last year, further emphasizing the positive trend in water availability. Such increases are crucial for supporting agricultural activities, drinking water supplies, and overall water resource management across the nation.



Currently, 47 percent of the total capacity of Iran’s dams is filled, indicating a healthy level of water storage relative to the country’s total dam reservoir capacity of 50.5 billion cubic meters. This level of fullness is significant for ensuring that there is sufficient water for various uses, including irrigation and hydropower generation. Maintaining adequate water levels in dam reservoirs is vital for managing the country's water resources, particularly in the face of seasonal variations and potential drought conditions.



The data regarding water inflows and dam capacities reflects ongoing efforts in Iran to enhance water resource management and address the challenges associated with water scarcity. With increasing demands for water due to population growth and agricultural needs, monitoring and managing dam reservoirs effectively will be essential for sustaining water availability and supporting economic activities throughout the country.

