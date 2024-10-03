Blue Scarr And Aimée Britannia Are Back Atop Music's Most Influential Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Scarr

Aimée Britannia

- Blue ScarrMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak , music's leading international indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Thinking Out The Box' by rising stars Blue Scarr and Aimée Britannia is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.The UK's Blue Scarr is an electronic artist and producer known for his genre diverse mass appealing productions. His rise to prominence in less than two years is incredible. Aimée Britannia is an exciting, versatile and talented singer, songwriter and producer originally from Cape Town and now based in Liverpool, UK.Through their partnership, the pair have found a secret formula. As their fan base has expanded through 2024, their collaborations have been heard by a global audience, with multiple features on the largest media outlet in the UK (BBC), a debut #1 on the aBreak58 in March 2024 and now their second #1 on aBreak's prestigious international playlist.“Working with Aimée comes naturally...she is the perfect foil for my work,” says Blue Scarr.“This is our third collaboration and I'm certain there will be many more. I'm so proud that 'Thinking Out The Box' has captured the imagination of the listeners of the aBreak58, and to reach the summit for the second time is a huge honor.”Aimée remarked,“Reaching #1 for a second time is electrifying beyond words. For me, Blue Scarr's instrumentals inspire numerous worlds of truth, fantasy and creative vision. The listeners relentless support has allowed a portal to make these visions a reality, making all our lives a bit more colorful.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“You'll be hard pressed to find artists as passionate as this talented duo,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. Blue Scarr's beats and melodies combined with Aimée Britannia's vocals work in ways that evoke excitement not just from me, Jay Stevens and our entire music team, but with listeners all around the world.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at /

Bruce Tyler

aBreak Music

...

