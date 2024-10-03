Hanro Teams Up With Al Jalila Foundation To Fight Against Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 15% DONATION FOR EACH BRA SOLD IN OCTOBER

Breast cancer is still the most common cancer in women worldwide. One in eight women will be confronted with this diagnosis in the course of her life. This makes it all the more important to raise awareness of prevention and early detection. This year, HANRO is once again committed to the fight against breast cancer as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is supporting the Pink Ribbon organizations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Dubai and the USA.

In the UAE ,

HANRO

will be collaborating with Al Jalila Foundation during the month of October to support Breast Cancer Awareness

- donating 15% of all bra sales to the foundation.*

“Breast cancer not only affects the woman with the disease, but also her family and social environment. Early detection can save lives, and it is a key concern of ours to help raise awareness of this important issue through our commitment. By supporting the Pink Ribbon movement, we want to help more women take advantage of screening opportunities and talk openly about their experiences,” explains Stephan Hohmann, HANRO Managing Director.

In addition to its commitment to a good cause, HANRO focuses on high-quality lingerie that accompanies women at every stage of their lives. In keeping with the symbolic color of the Pink Ribbon bow, the autumn/winter 2024 collection offers a selection of bra ranges in stylish shades of pink and pink. The absolute highlights are the bras from the 'Anais' series made of full lace in the color Deep Poppy, which are available in various models - from the soft bra to the underwired bra to the bralette. The range combines comfort and elegance, ideal for everyday wear or special occasions. The collection is complemented by the 'Tina', 'Eva' and 'Moments' series, which also offer elegant and comfortable lingerie in the latest trendy colors.

















*This campaign relates to selected sales areas in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Dubai. All proceeds generated in the respective countries will be donated to the corresponding Pink Ribbon organizations (Austrian Cancer Aid, Pink Ribbon Germany, Pink Ribbon Switzerland, The Pink Ribbon Foundation United Kingdom, AIRC Foundation Italy, The Pink Ribbon Foundation Netherlands and Al Jalila Foundation Dubai).



