Ecogreen Electrical & EV Ltd Celebrates Milestone With Installation Of 1000Th EV Charger
Date
10/3/2024 3:12:42 AM
(MENAFN- Pressat)
EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd is proud to announce the installation of its 1000th electric vehicle (EV) charger, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to support the UK's transition to sustainable transport. The landmark installation, completed in Radlett, Hertfordshire, highlights the growing demand for eco-friendly infrastructure as more homeowners and businesses embrace electric vehicles.
As part of the project, EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd fitted a state-of-the-art Tesla Gen 3 charger, complemented by the innovative Garo O-Pen device, ensuring top-level safety and compliance with UK regulations. This achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge, safe, and reliable EV charging solutions.
“ Reaching our 1000th EV charger installation is a proud moment for us ,” said Mark, Director of EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd.“ It's not just about the numbers – it's about helping to build a greener future. Our clients are at the forefront of this energy revolution, and we're here to support them with safe, smart, and sustainable charging solutions. ”
From residential homes to commercial properties, EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd has been leading the way in EV charger installations and more across Hertfordshire and beyond. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, safety, and energy efficiency, the company has become a trusted business.
MENAFN03102024004644010603ID1108742051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.