Ecogreen Electrical & EV Ltd Celebrates Milestone With Installation Of 1000Th EV Charger

(MENAFN- Pressat) EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd is proud to announce the installation of its 1000th electric vehicle (EV) charger, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to support the UK's transition to sustainable transport. The landmark installation, completed in Radlett, Hertfordshire, highlights the growing demand for eco-friendly infrastructure as more and businesses embrace electric vehicles.

As part of the project, EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd fitted a state-of-the-art Tesla Gen 3 charger, complemented by the innovative Garo O-Pen device, ensuring top-level safety and compliance with UK regulations. This achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge, safe, and reliable EV charging solutions.

“ Reaching our 1000th EV charger installation is a proud moment for us ,” said Mark, Director of EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd.“ It's not just about the numbers – it's about helping to build a greener future. Our clients are at the forefront of this energy revolution, and we're here to support them with safe, smart, and sustainable charging solutions. ”

From residential homes to commercial properties, EcoGreen Electrical & EV Ltd has been leading the way in EV charger installations and more across Hertfordshire and beyond. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, safety, and energy efficiency, the company has become a trusted business.