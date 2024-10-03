S. Korea, US Navies Hold Joint Drill In East Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US have completed a combined marine exercise in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) to strengthen their interoperability, Yonhap News Agency reported, Thursday, citing the South's Navy.

The two navies held a two-day exercise, starting Wednesday, in waters off Pohang, some 270 km southeast of Seoul.

The drill involved four naval vessels, including the ROKS Marado and the USS Boxer, both amphibious assault ships.

The USS Boxer, which is a Wasp-class ship, can carry about 40 aircraft, including F-35B stealth fighters.

The 40,500-ton ship also took part in the exercise involving the South Korean and the US Navies and Marines.

"The two navies will improve our ability to carry out combined operations and interoperability, and sternly respond to any form of provocations from the enemy," said Capt. Kim Kyung-ho, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 53 of the South Korean Navy. (end)

mk













MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108742047