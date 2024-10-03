Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Iraq
10/3/2024 3:02:22 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to his brother President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq HE Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
