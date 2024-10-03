Qatar Foundation Teachers Visit Green Island Recycling Hub To Explore Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Teachers from Qatar Foundation have visited the recently opened Green Island recycling facility at Education City to gain a better understanding of how the space can be used for experiences.

The visit to Qatar Foundation's unique, community-centric recycling hub – which aims to inspire a new generation of environmental leaders and advocates for sustainability – took place during Qatar Sustainability Week 2024.

Teachers can schedule school activities and workshops within Green Island, and also connect school projects and campaigns, such as sustainability initiatives for plastic-free month, to the facility.

Based at Qatar Foundation's (QF) Education City, Green Island is a community-centric recycling hub featuring educational exhibits, workshops, and interactive displays that offer hands-on learning experiences for visitors. It also hosts a self-service recycling station with seven main recycling streams for paper, plastic, glass, metals, batteries, cables, and electronics. Green Island provides six recycling streams: glass, paper, plastic, aluminum cans, e-waste, and batteries.

Multiple screens show the recycling process for each of the materials.