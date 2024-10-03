Minister Of Finance Meets Chief Executive Of Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Doha: of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a meeting with Eddie Yue the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which was held in Doha, at the headquarters of the of Finance. The meeting covered several topics related to sustainable development and reviewed bilateral relations between the two parties, focusing on aspects of joint cooperation and discussing ongoing developmental projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.