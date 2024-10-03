عربي


Minister Of Finance Meets Chief Executive Of Hong Kong Monetary Authority

10/3/2024 3:02:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a meeting with Eddie Yue the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which was held in Doha, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance. The meeting covered several topics related to sustainable development and reviewed bilateral relations between the two parties, focusing on aspects of joint cooperation and discussing ongoing developmental projects.

