Moph Organises Workshops On Qatar's National Integrated Vector Management Plan

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), recently organised two workshops: one on Qatar's National Integrated Vector Management Plan, and the other on Integrated Vector Management and Pesticide Management.

The workshops were attended by 160 participants, including liaison officers and representatives from relevant health authorities across both public and private health sectors, as well as other concerned ministries.

The workshops featured a series of lectures delivered by three consultants from the visiting WHO team.

These sessions aimed to raise awareness of Qatar's updated National Integrated Vector Management Plan, which is based on several key pillars: evidence-based decision-making, an integrated approach, awareness, social mobilisation and necessary legislation, enhancing multisectoral collaboration, and capacity building.

During the workshops, Qatar's updated National Integrated Vector Management Plan was reviewed, with discussions highlighting the need for community engagement in disease vector control efforts. Policy guidelines, tools, and areas for monitoring pesticide resistance and management were also updated.

The workshops also explored initiatives to reinforce capacity building in integrated vector management and pesticide management, along with updating methods for managing vectors effectively. This included enhancing the medical workforce's capacity in investigation, surveillance, response, and vector management.