Indo-Oman Film And Cultural Forum Strengthens Ties With High-Level Delegation Meeting

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant stride towards enhancing cultural and creative collaborations between India and Oman, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo-Oman and Cultural Forum, met with a distinguished delegation from Oman led by His Excellency Azam Qasim Al Busaidi, Secretary of Tourism, of Oman. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to promote films, television, media, art, culture, tourism, and hospitality between the two nations.



During the meeting, a wide array of topics was discussed, focusing on leveraging the soft powers of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties. Dr. Marwah reaffirmed Oman's integral role in all major activities of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), including high-profile international events such as the Global Film Festival, Global Fashion Week, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, and the International Festival of Documentary Films.



Expressing his deep appreciation, Dr. Marwah extended special thanks to His Excellency Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of Oman to India, for his unwavering support as the patron of the Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum. He acknowledged the Ambassador's pivotal role in facilitating this important meeting and fostering a strong partnership between the two countries.



Dr. Marwah's commitment to furthering Indo-Omani relations was highlighted as he accepted an invitation from Secretary of Tourism H.E. Azam Qasim Al Busaidi to visit Muscat, Oman. The visit will provide Dr. Marwah an opportunity to explore potential film shooting locations, thereby boosting collaboration in the film and tourism sectors.



“As we move forward, the Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum will continue to play a crucial role in bringing our cultures closer, creating new opportunities in the fields of media, entertainment, and beyond,” said Dr. Marwah.“The synergy between India and Oman is poised to set new benchmarks in cultural diplomacy.”



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143