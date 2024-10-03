Russian Army Loses 1,150 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
Date
10/3/2024 2:11:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 656,710 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and October 3, 2024, including 1,150 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,893 Russian tanks (including six in the past 24 hours), 17,596 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 18,906 (+37) artillery systems, 1,204 multiple rocket launchers, 964 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,613 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,393 (+43) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 25,750 (+58) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,330 (+12) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
