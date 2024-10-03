Rutte, Sikorski Discuss Bolstering Ukraine's Air Defenses
10/3/2024 1:08:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed support for Ukraine during a phone call, including the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and enhance the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.
Both parties discussed the current situation in Ukraine, the prospects for NATO enlargement, and the escalating situation in the Middle East.
"The new NATO Secretary General thanked Poland for its efforts to support Ukraine and noted the urgent need to reinforce Ukraine's air defense systems and enhance the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement reads.
Both politicians agreed that "Russian missiles and drones violating borders of a NATO country, which are beyond the control of the Russian army, are becoming a problem."
On October 1, the NATO headquarters hosted a ceremony to mark the transition of mandate from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the new head of the alliance, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Rutte emphasized the importance of international partners supporting Ukraine.
