Formula 1 Returns To Qatar: An Essential Fans' Guide To The Drivers And Teams In Pole Position

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In less than two months the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 will descend upon Lusail International Circuit (LIC) for the highly-anticipated penultimate round of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Having kicked off in Bahrain in March, this year's F1 season has visited some of the most famous circuits including Saudi Arabia, Australia, Japan, China, United States of America, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Monaco, Italy, Mexico and most recently, Singapore.

Together, a total of 20 elite drivers, across 10 teams, are bringing the thrill of open-wheel racing to a new generation of fans, all captivated by the world's most prestigious, glamorous and exhilarating motor racing competition.

What are the current driver standings in this FIA Formula One World Championship?

With a season that has so far been defined by moments of huge on-track drama and the finest of margins, F1 devotees are looking ahead to round 19 - the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX - which takes place from Friday, 18 October to Sunday, 20 October in Austin, Texas.

The Netherlands' Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, is currently in first place in the driver standings with 331 points, though his lead has been reduced by Great Britain's Lando Norris for McLaren, now in second place with 279 points, after his storming win in Singapore. In third place is Monaco's Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, with 245 points.

With six rounds of this year's F1® still to go, the quest for the FIA Formula One World Championship Drivers' Championship remains wide open. Fans will be watching closely to see if Verstappen, who has had an astounding 108 podiums, can maintain his current lead at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on 20 October.

And whilst Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the early part of the season, recent wins have come down to the smallest of margins - notably the 0.647 seconds that separated Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes and Oscar Piastri for McLaren in Belgium in July. With every Grands Prix win bringing its victorious driver a whopping 25 points, there's still everything to race for!

What's more, the 100km high-intensity Formula 1 Sprint - which returns to LIC for round 23, the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024TM on Saturday, 30 November - will also give the top eight drivers the chance to win precious points.

Only six circuits were chosen to host the nail-biting race - Shanghai (China), Miami, Speilberg (Austria), Austin (United States), São Paulo (Brazil) and Lusail International Circuit (Qatar) - which aims to showcase tracks which encourage overtaking, making for the closest and most thrilling racing.

Which team could lift the trophy?

When it comes to the overall team prize - the FIA Formula One World Championship for Constructors - McLaren is currently in pole position with 516 points, in front of Red Bull in second place with 475 points after a season which has been wildly competitive.

Personified by its famous prancing horse, Ferrari is in third place with 441 points. Led by drivers Charles Leclerc and Carloz Sainz, Ferrari is the only team to have competed in every season since the FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM began but after a poor showing at Singapore, the team will be hoping to find their form in the USA.

Racing icon Lewis Hamilton and fellow Brit George Russell, are in fourth place for Mercedes with 329 points and whilst the team has had a varied season so far, it remains one to watch.

With just 52 points between first and second place in the driver standings and 41 points separating the top two places in the constructor standings, all eyes will be on the grid for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024TM to see if the winners might even be determined at LIC! Teams will be battling it out for the nail-biting penultimate race before the season comes to a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi on 8 December.

With renewed knowledge of who to watch on the grid, be sure to get trackside at LIC for this year's weekend racing extravaganza which takes place from Friday, 29 November to Sunday, 1 December. If you haven't secured your tickets yet, don't delay! Day and weekend passes are still available - get yours today at