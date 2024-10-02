Panama Prepares For Cruise Season With Arrival Of More Than 350,000 Tourists

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has announced the start of a promising season that will begin on October 6 in the Caribbean and on October 9 in the Pacific. During this season, the arrival of more than 350 thousand cruise is expected on board 57 ships in the Pacific and 120 ships in the Atlantic, which marks a successful start for the cruise in the country.



According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), passengers who board at in the country could spend around $350 on hotels, food and shopping before boarding, while cruise passengers in transit would spend around $100 on consumption on Panamanian soil.



More than ten shipping companies have confirmed their call at Panamanian ports, with passengers arriving mainly from North American countries. The general director of Ports and Auxiliary Maritime Industries of the AMP, Max Florez, highlighted Panama's preparations to receive cruise passengers and meet the demands of the shipping companies.“Panama has been preparing for many years to receive cruise passengers and we must continue to live up to the business expectations of the shipping companies that trust in our service, as well as the expectations of visitors,” explained Florez.



In addition to tourists, Florez said that Panamanian ports will also welcome cruise ship crew members, who will take advantage of their stay to enjoy local attractions in the cities of Panama and Colon.“We have a strong auxiliary industry and we are prepared to supply cruise ships with food, medicine and other supplies. It is a win-win situation for the country,” Florez added.



The AMP has held several meetings with port operators to ensure that everything is ready for the arrival of the cruise ships. The entity will also continue to monitor the conditions of the port facilities to ensure a successful experience for both tourists and shipping companies.