Panama Takes Action Against Evading Vessels

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The AMP's General Directorate of Merchant Marine that oversees the Ship Registry, is assessing additional measures allowing expeditious cancellation of registration for Panama-flagged vessels with proven links to illicit activities.



There are mechanisms used to de-flag vessels included in the lists of sanctions such as the Merchant Marine General Law, article 49, that establishes ex officio causes for de-flagging when the vessel is used for smuggling, illegal trade, and piracy, among other crimes.



The Panama Ship Registry will not negotiate with those wanting to use it improperly and will apply legal mechanisms to act according to due process and legal certainty, said the AMP statement.