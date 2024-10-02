Currencynewsbreaks ROTH Capital Partners LLC's Upcoming 3Rd Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference Designed To Optimized Business Efficiency

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ROTH Capital Partners , a relationship-driven bank, will host the

3rd Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities

on October 9, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Designed to optimize business efficiency, the exclusive, invite-only event will bring together C-suite executives, institutional investors, and sector specialists, as well as participating companies drawn from various key subsectors. The single-day conference will feature a breakfast panel, 1×1/small group meetings between company executives and ROTH's institutional clients, four Lunch Panel Discussions, and a Cocktail Reception at the close of the conference. The event will offer networking opportunities, access to educational content, and pathways to develop partnerships and investment opportunities.

“Demand for healthcare innovation has been surging, both in the public and private sectors. The shift is being driven by multiple factors such as changing demographics, advancements in big data and artificial intelligence, and the introduction of new therapeutic and digital solutions. Our conference provides a unique platform for deal discovery, expanding market reach, and forming high-potential partnerships,” said James Antonopoulos, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ROTH.

To view the full press release, visit



About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. The company strives to produce innovative, actionable, and proprietary content for our clients, while being part of the lifecycle of the companies it serves. ROTH's track record of success is driven by its workforce, many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years. For more information, visit

.

About CurrencyNewsWire

CurrencyNewsWire

(“CNW”)

is a state-of-the-art digital hub that aggregates and disseminates news and information covering the fast-moving financial markets. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . CNW covers companies, currencies and events that impact traditional fiat currencies and their market dynamics; cryptocurrencies, blockchain technologies and digital assets; the Federal Reserve's policies and their influence on financial markets; global economic and monetary trends and their far-reaching influence; regulatory changes and their implication; as well as banking, finance, financial innovations, and investment strategies.

CNW is the central platform for understanding the multifaceted world of currencies and finance.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CurrencyNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CurrencyNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

CurrencyNewsWire

is powered by

IBN