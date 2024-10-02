King Sends Cable To Iraq President On National Day
Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid on the occasion of his country's national day, expressing best wishes to him and to the people of Iraq.
