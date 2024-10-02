Joker 2 BO Collection Day 1: Joaquin Phoenix Movie Mints ₹5 Crore On Gandhi Jayanti Check Full Stats Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Joker 2 BO collection Day 1: The 'Joker: Folie a Deux' starring Joaquin Phoenix's minted ₹5 crore net in India on its opening day, October 2, according to film tracker Sacnilk. Its release clashed with a public holiday for Gandhi Jayanti. However, the 'Joker' sequel failed to amass big numbers at the despite the buzz for a significant box office impact.

The movie witnessed an overall 22.70% English occupancy on Wednesday. According to Sacnilk figures, the movie had an overall 43.32 per cent 2D, 64.58 per cent IMAX 2D, 40.73 per cent ICE, 38.87 per cent 2D SCREEN and 40.75 per cent 4DX English occupancy on its release day in India.

| Joker 2 hits theatre in India; social media gives split verdict on the musical Worldwide release

On October 1, Joker 2 was released in Korea and managed to gross $1.3 Million on its release day.



In the US, Joker 2 will be released in theatres on October 4 and the makers are striving for $140 Million globally on its debut weekend, according to media reports.

Todd Phillips directorial 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is distributed by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Pictures. Besides Joaquin Phoenix in lead role, Joker 2 star cast features Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz.



| 'Joaquin Phoenix is winning another Oscar,' Netizens say over Joker 2 trailer

Giving a one-star rating to the movie, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly twitter) said,“Joker 2 is an absolute disaster. Director Todd Phillips made a clueless, boring, and terrible sequel to #Joker, completely ruining its legacy.” He added,“I can't believe they turned it into a depressing musical that will bore the audience. The climax will leave you frustrated.”

| From 'Joker: Folie à Deux' to 'Main Atal Hoon', films to look forward to in 2024

Based on DC Comics characters, the sequel was made on a budget of $190-200 million . For DC Comics movies, the original Joker marked a significant shift and received mixed results from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Perhaps, Warner Bros decided to make it a standalone film produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films instead of continuing under the DCEU umbrella.