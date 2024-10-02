Moataz Soliman Discusses Sinkholes In Central Florida And The Threats They Pose In Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Moataz SolimanORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Moataz Soliman , an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida and a professional engineer at Ardaman & Associates, Inc., recently sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss his research on sinkholes in Central Florida.With his expertise in geohazards and extensive experience in the field, Soliman sheds light on the factors triggering sinkholes, the threats they pose to the community, and potential solutions to mitigate their impact.In the interview, Soliman shared that sinkholes are a common occurrence in Central Florida due to the region's unique geological features. He explained that the area is primarily made up of limestone, which is susceptible to erosion and dissolution by acidic groundwater.This process can create voids and cavities underground, leading to the collapse of the surface and the formation of sinkholes.Soliman also discussed the various factors that can trigger sinkholes, including heavy rainfall, drought, and human activities such as construction and groundwater pumping. He emphasized the importance of monitoring and early detection to prevent catastrophic sinkhole collapses.Soliman's research focuses on developing advanced techniques for sinkhole detection and risk assessment, which can help communities prepare and respond to potential sinkhole hazards.As a geotechnical engineer at Ardaman & Associates, Inc., Soliman has been involved in numerous projects related to sinkhole mitigation and remediation.He has also been actively involved in educating the public about sinkholes and their potential impact on infrastructure and property. As a professor at UCF, Soliman teaches courses on geotechnical engineering and supervises graduate students conducting research on sinkholes and other geohazards.Soliman's research and expertise in sinkholes have been instrumental in helping communities in Central Florida better understand and manage the risks associated with these geological phenomena.His work has also contributed to the development of innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of sinkholes on infrastructure and property. As sinkhole incidents continue to occur in the region, Soliman's research and insights will play a crucial role in protecting the community from potential hazards.In conclusion, Moataz Soliman's interview sheds light on the ongoing research and efforts to understand and mitigate sinkhole hazards in Central Florida. His expertise and experience in the field make him a valuable resource for the community and a leading figure in the field of geotechnical engineering.As sinkholes remain a prevalent issue in the region, Soliman's work will continue to play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

