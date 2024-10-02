(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Automotive Premium System Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive premium audio system market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Bang and Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., Bowers and Wilkins, Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Cerwin Vega, Dirac Research AB, Goertek Inc., JL Audio Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Meridian Audio Ltd., Nimble Holdings Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stellantis NV, and Stillwater Designs and Audio Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive premium audio system market is experiencing growth due to advancements in in-vehicle sound technology. Bose, a leading audio system manufacturer, introduced the Bose Panaray system in the Cadillac CT6 model, featuring 34 speakers at 19 locations. These speakers are controlled through the Cadillac User Experience interface, aiming to deliver a live music performance experience. Bose utilized multiple small speakers instead of large ones to ensure every occupant hears the full range of frequencies. Quality amplification, speakers, and digital signal processing are crucial for routing correct frequencies to the right locations, enhancing sound quality. These innovations contribute significantly to the expansion of the global automotive premium audio system market.



The Automotive Premium Audio System market is witnessing significant trends in the areas of aesthetics, aftermarket solutions, and alternative audio sources. Connected cars and vehicles are becoming the norm, with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto leading the charge. Bluetooth connectivity, CD players, and car speakers continue to be essential hardware components. Amplifiers and head units offer improved audio experiences, while firmware updates ensure the latest audio features. Audiobooks, Blu-ray/DVD drives, and cost reduction through extended warranties are other key trends. Competing technologies, such as EVs, bring new challenges and opportunities. The competitive framework is shaped by customer loyalty, connectivity options, and environmental awareness. High initial investment and fleet management services are also factors influencing market growth.



Market

Challenges



Premium automotive audio systems provide a superior in-car listening experience through advanced acoustics and tuning technology. These systems often feature 3D surround sound with a 5.1 channel configuration. However, the high cost of manufacturing, which ranges from USD1,500 to USD7,000, poses a significant challenge for automotive manufacturers. Some offer these systems as optional

fitments, such as Cadillac's Bose Panaray audio system for USD3,400. German-based Burmester Audiosysteme offers 3D sound systems for Daimler and Porsche, with prices exceeding USD3,000 for the C-class and over USD8,000 for the S-class. Bowers and Wilkins offers premium audio systems in BMW's 5-series and 7-series for USD3,400 to USD4,500, while Audi's Bang and Olufsen system costs around USD6,000 with 23 speakers. The high cost may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Automotive Premium Audio System market is experiencing significant movements, with key trends including multi-channel amplifiers, music streaming, and navigation systems. Outside data sources, OTA upgrades, and

podcasts are also gaining popularity. However, policy uncertainty and supply chain disruptions pose challenges. Restraining factors include public perception and regulatory support. Sales channels are expanding to include smart automobiles and vehicle functions. Technology advancements bring voice assistants, surround sound, and Wi-Fi connectivity . Premium sound systems, speakers, subwoofers, and streaming services are essential components. Vehicle Assist services and Radio remain important, but technology evolution is crucial for well-informed choices. Restraining factors must be addressed to ensure market growth.

Segment Overview



This automotive premium audio system market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Luxury cars 1.2 Mid-segment cars



2.1 Speaker

2.2 Amplifier 2.3 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Luxury cars-

The Automotive Premium Audio System market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for high-quality in-car audio experiences. Major automakers are investing in advanced audio technologies, such as digital signal processing and active noise cancellation, to enhance the listening experience. Additionally, the integration of smartphone connectivity and voice control features is driving market expansion. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek more enjoyable and convenient driving experiences.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Premium Audio System market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for in-car entertainment and connectivity. Aftermarket solutions are gaining popularity as they offer cost-effective alternatives to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) systems. Advanced audio features such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, Bluetooth connectivity, and connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are driving market growth. Customized playlists and hands-free calling add to the in-car entertainment experience. Firmware updates and software enhancements keep the systems up-to-date with the latest audio entertainment and connected car technologies. Favorable government policies and fleet management services are also contributing to the market's growth trajectory. Cost reduction and customer loyalty are key benefits of premium audio systems, making them an attractive investment for both consumers and automakers. Audiobooks and amplifiers are additional features that enhance the overall audio system experience.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Premium Audio System market is experiencing significant growth as consumers seek excellent audio experiences in their vehicles. Aesthetics play a crucial role in this market, with car designers integrating audio systems seamlessly into car interiors. Aftermarket solutions offer alternative audio sources, such as Bluetooth connectivity, CD players, and even Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Connected cars and electric vehicles (EVs) are driving the demand for premium audio systems, with features like hands-free calling, music streaming, and navigation systems becoming essential. The market is competitive, with various hardware components, such as amplifiers and head units, vying for market share. Competing technologies, such as competing infotainment systems and EV infrastructure limitations, pose challenges. However, the industry's growth potential is significant, with cost reduction through software upgrades, customized playlists, and fleet management services attracting customer loyalty. The market's infrastructure and regulatory support are crucial for its continued growth, with industry movements and patterns shaping its future trajectory.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Luxury Cars

Mid-segment Cars

Type



Speaker



Amplifier

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

