Guinness World Records Confirms American Father & Son Break The Record For Largest Collection Of Doctor Who Memorabilia

William (Left) & Lee (Right) pose with their collection.

Father & Son have become the first Americans to break the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Doctor Who memorabilia.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guinness World Records has officially stated that Lee and William Thompson have broken the record for the largest collection of Doctor Who memorabilia. The father and son duo have put together a remarkable collection of items related to the renowned British science fiction series, Doctor Who.There are currently just over 21,000 artifacts in the Thompsons' collection, and more are being added every day. Of the 21,000 items in their collection, the final record shattering number verified by Guinness was 7,507 items, breaking the previous record of 6,641 items, achieved by Lily Connors of Pontypridd, UK, as verified by Guinness World Records on June 20, 2016.Lee Thompson, the father, is a thirty-year resident of the Chicago area. Lee's passion for the iconic British sci-fi series began during his childhood where he watched it on his local PBS (or the Public Broadcasting Service, is a network of non-commercial educational television stations in the United States) station. William Thompson, the son, is a twenty-six-year resident of the Chicago Area and is currently a student at the University of North Texas G Brint Ryan School of Business. His passion for the iconic British sci-fi also series began during his childhood. As Lee introduced William to the show through the 2005 revival, and William was instantly hooked.Lee Thompson remarked, "We are incredibly honored to be the first Americans to hold this title. Our love for Doctor Who is clear in this collection, which speaks to the show's enormous impact on our lives. We are determined to honor the rich history of Doctor Who and encourage other fans to follow their interest in it.""This journey has been incredible, and we are grateful for the support of our family, friends, and fellow Whovians," William Thompson said. "We've added another hundred or so items since we finished counting, and we don't intend to slow down anytime soon!"If you're a journalist, blogger, or Doctor Who enthusiast interested in sharing their story, please reach out. Lee and William would be delighted to learn about any articles, interviews, or features that celebrate their passion for the iconic series & their collection.

