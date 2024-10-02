UAE's Qinnovision Consortium And CQTS At NYU Abu Dhabi To Host The Inaugural Quantum Industry Day With Kipu Quantum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As part of Vernewell Group's Quantum Adoption Program, the inaugural Quantum Day will feature Kipu Quantum's cutting-edge solutions.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The QInnovision Consortium, led by Vernewell Group, announces the launch of the Quantum Industry Day (QID) series, with the inaugural event, taking place on Friday, October 4, 2024, co-organized by QInnovision's founding member, the Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). This series is a key initiative within the Quantum Technology Adoption Program (QTAP), developed by Vernewell Group to accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies across key industries and position the UAE as a global leader in the quantum economy.Quantum Technology Adoption Program (QTAP)QTAP focuses on driving innovation and integrating quantum solutions into critical sectors such as logistics, healthcare, aerospace, finance, telecommunications, and energy. Through QTAP, the QInnovision Consortium aims to address complex industry challenges by ensuring the practical deployment of quantum technologies to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen global competitiveness. This initiative contributes to reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for cutting-edge advancements, while showcasing the practical applications and transformative potential of quantum technologies across industries. Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Founder of Vernewell Group and a visionary advocate for the quantum revolution in the region since 2020, stated: "The Quantum Industry Day is a vital step in our commitment to advancing the practical use of quantum technology today, while actively shaping its role in driving the future of global industries. Our efforts are focused on leading the integration of quantum solutions, positioning the UAE at the forefront of this transformative field, and ensuring its lasting impact across industries."Quantum Industry Day SeriesThe Quantum Industry Day series will be held monthly at NYU Abu Dhabi in a hybrid format, offering both in-person and virtual participation. The series provides a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and quantum innovators to explore the latest developments in quantum technology and discover how quantum solutions can transform industries. Professor Hisham Sati, Founding Director of the Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) launched in 2022, stated:“As the founding member of the QInnovision Consortium, CQTS is very happy to host this first Quantum Industry Day at New York University Abu Dhabi and look forward to hosting further versions. It is exciting to see quantum science and technology applications advancing in the UAE.”Kipu Quantum at the Inaugural EventThe inaugural event will feature Kipu Quantum, a leading quantum computing company known for its hardware- and application-specific quantum solutions. Kipu Quantum has been instrumental in advancing sectors such as pharmaceuticals, logistics, energy, finance, and artificial intelligence. The company's innovative solutions are already making a significant impact today, showcasing how quantum technology is addressing real-world challenges and setting the stage for future breakthroughs. Daniel Volz, CEO of Kipu Quantum, stated: "We believe in the potential of the UAE's emerging quantum ecosystem. By organizing this event, we are committing resources to support Qinnovision and NYU Abu Dhabi leadership in advancing quantum computing and quantum technologies."Agenda Highlights:- Keynote presentations by Kipu Quantum leadership- Interactive sessions showcasing Kipu Quantum's advanced hardware and solutions- Networking opportunities with industry leaders, quantum experts, and decision-makersAttendees will have a unique opportunity to engage with leading quantum experts and pioneers actively shaping the future of quantum technology. The event will showcase practical applications of quantum innovations, already solving real-world challenges across multiple industries. Additionally, participants can explore strategic partnerships with industry leaders and innovators, fostering collaborations that will drive the next wave of breakthroughs. This inaugural Quantum Industry Day sets the stage for future events in the series, creating a dynamic platform for ongoing engagement and progress in the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.About Vernewell GroupVernewell Group Inc. oversees a portfolio of subsidiaries in key sectors such as space, deep tech, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. The corporate strategy focuses on robust risk management and proactive growth initiatives, creating a diversified and synergistic ecosystem of companies and partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa. As the driving force behind the QInnovision Consortium, Vernewell Group leads the Quantum Technology Adoption Program (QTAP), which aims to accelerate the integration of quantum solutions across critical industries. Vernewell Group is committed to ensuring its subsidiaries excel in their respective fields while contributing to the broader advancement of technology and education in the region.About CQTS at NYU Abu DhabiThe Center for Quantum and Topological Systems (CQTS) at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) focuses on advancing robust quantum computation by integrating expertise across disciplines such as Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Physics. CQTS addresses challenges in areas including topological quantum computing, quantum machine learning, and quantum sensing. CQTS is actively involved in academic and industry engagement through seminars, international conferences, and its flagship event, the annual Quantum Hackathon. The center also established SpinQ, the first quantum educational system in the UAE, to complement research efforts, including work in NV diamond technology.About Kipu QuantumKipu Quantum is a German company developing hardware- and application-specific quantum computing solutions for a wide range of industries. Founded in 2021, Kipu Quantum's approach has the potential to solve industry-relevant problems in the order of 100-1,000 physical qubits due to novel algorithmic compression methods. Kipu's technology is compatible with all leading quantum hardware technologies. The company is currently testing its technology with customers in the pharmaceutical, chemical, logistics, artificial intelligence, and finance industries. In July 2024, Kipu Quantum announced a strategic acquisition of PlanQK, a leading quantum computing platform. This acquisition is drastically accelerating the commercialization of Kipu's application- and hardware-specific algorithms, enabling frictionless access for organizations to integrate quantum solutions into their existing processes.For more information and to register for the inaugural event, visit the QInnovision site.

