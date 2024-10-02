Made For Freedom Celebrates 10 Years Of Empowering Survivors Of Trafficking With A Month Of New Initiatives And Deals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dawn Manske, a passionate advocate for human trafficking survivors, founded Made for Freedom in 2011. The organization empowers survivors by providing dignified employment opportunities, allowing them to reclaim their lives and futures.

Throughout October, Made for Freedom will celebrate a decade of impact with stories, special deals, and new initiatives to increase their support for survivors.

- Dawn Manske

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 10 Years of Dignified Employment

Since its first product shipment in 2014, Made for Freedom has provided dignified employment opportunities to survivors of human trafficking and those at risk of exploitation.

By partnering with centers around the world, the organization has helped survivors regain control of their lives and futures through the creation of ethically made products.

"We're incredibly proud to have reached this 10-year milestone, offering dignity, hope, and freedom to so many individuals," said Dawn Manske, founder and CEO of Made for Freedom. "This celebration is about more than looking back and the 35,000 hours of dignified employment provided-it's about launching new initiatives that will continue to expand our impact for years to come."

First Round of Educational Scholarships

As part of the celebration, Made for Freedom is excited to announce the completion of the first round of educational scholarships through the Made for Freedom Foundation. These scholarships provide survivors the opportunity to further their education, opening doors to new career paths and long-term success.

"This year, we're not only celebrating 10 years of providing employment but also the beginning of our educational scholarship program," said Manske. "These scholarships represent a powerful step forward in helping survivors build independent futures. I'm thrilled that we were able to provide funding to all who applied, and I'm even more passionate about growing this scholarship fund when I hear the stories of the applicants. Many of them were trafficked in middle school and have had little chance for formal education since then."

New Initiatives: Gift Boxes and Partnerships

To mark the 10-year anniversary, Made for Freedom is also launching new gift box bundles and partnership initiatives designed to increase community involvement and provide more ways to support survivors. The new gift boxes allow supporters to customize their purchases, offering a unique way to give back while shopping for ethically sourced products.

"Our new gift boxes and partnerships make it even easier for individuals and businesses to partner in the fight against human trafficking while purchasing quality products with a purpose," said Manske. "Every purchase helps fund dignified employment and educational opportunities for survivors. In other words, the more we sell, the more jobs our partner centers create."

Celebrate, Contribute, and Connect

Throughout the month of October, Made for Freedom will be offering a variety of ways for supporters to get involved:

Special Deals and Discounts: Enjoy exclusive offers on Made for Freedom's ethically made products, each of which provides employment for survivors of trafficking.

Contest and Giveaways: Enter to earn discounts and possibly win a grand prize by sharing the impact of dignified employment.

Inspiring Stories: Throughout the celebration, hear inspiring stories from survivors , updates from global partner centers, and the impact of Made for Freedom's work.

In-Person and Online Event – October 29th: The month-long celebration will culminate in a special event on October 29th, which will be streamed online and held in person in Manchester, St. Louis. Tickets are available to hear powerful stories from survivors and learn about the exciting new initiatives.

For details on the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration and how to celebrate, contribute, and connect, visit: .

About Made for Freedom

In business since 2014, Made for Freedom is a social enterprise focused on providing dignified employment to survivors of human trafficking and marginalized individuals. Through partnerships with centers around the world, Made for Freedom creates opportunities for survivors to earn a sustainable income by producing stylish, ethically made products. Proceeds from the sales of these products fund educational scholarships and further the organization's mission to fight human trafficking.

For more information about the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration or to learn more about Made for Freedom's mission, visit or contact:

