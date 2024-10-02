Peregrine Closes On Debt Financing From KKR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK

, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Solutions LLC ("Peregrine"), an integrated multi-technology clean energy with a focus on utility-scale energy storage, and KKR, a leading global firm, today announced that Peregrine has closed on a credit facility from insurance accounts managed by KKR that can provide financing for up to $250 million in assets. The financing is a strategic milestone for the company and will be used to finance equipment, interconnection and offtake credit security to support the growth of Peregrine's growing development pipeline. With this new financing, Peregrine will be well positioned to continue to develop its renewable energy portfolio throughout the United States, which spans five independent system operators (ISOs) and 11 states with approximately 37 projects.

Peregrine, founded in April 2022, has originated and developed a pipeline of 22 GWh of storage across SPP, MISO, ERCOT, PJM and WECC. Assets developed and managed by Peregrine benefit from an experienced team of renewable energy veterans who collectively bring over 20 GW of renewable energy and storage facilities development experience. In August 2023, the company announced the signing of an agreement with funds managed by AB CarVal to raise over $700 million of credit, equity and debt to support Peregrine's high-quality projects.

"We could not be more pleased to be working with KKR. We are confident in Peregrine's ability to execute our strategic plan with the support of forward-thinking investors," said Hagen Lee, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine. "This facility is a milestone achievement for Peregrine and shows capital is available for developers

that continue to innovate in a challenging market. Our ability to site and develop high value assets differentiates our team and creates an attractive investment opportunity."

"We

are

pleased

to

support

Peregrine

with

this

financing

through

our

Asset-Based-Finance business as the global need for clean energy and storage solutions continues to grow," said Erich Heintzen, Director at KKR.

The financing was arranged by KKR Capital Markets ("KKR") and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"). Peregrine was advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP as legal counsel, and Piper Sandler & Co. as financial advisor. KKR and SMBC were advised by White & Case LLP as legal counsel.

About

Peregrine

Peregrine Energy Solutions is an integrated and multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility scale energy storage that was established in 2022 through a partnership between Peregrine Energy Management and a global alternative investment manager with approximately $20 billion of assets. Peregrine Energy Solutions is a limited liability company formed in Delaware and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Additional information is available at .



About

AB

CarVal

AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein's Private Alternatives business. Since 1987, AB CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $149 billion in 5,765 transactions across 82 countries. Today, AB CarVal has approximately $16 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. Since 2017, AB CarVal has deployed over $5.5 billion in clean energy investments.

About

KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient

and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR ), please visit KKR's website at

. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at .

Media

Contacts

Peregrine Energy Solutions

Blake Taylor

713-383-7076

[email protected]

AB

CarVal

Ann

Folkman [email protected]

KKR

Julia

Kosygina 212-750-8300

[email protected]

SOURCE Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC

