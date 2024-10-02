New Audiobook Release Captures The Magic Of Imagination In A Journey Of Self-Discovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure"

Toby K. Davis'“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure” now reaches a wider audience in audiobook format.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Children's author Toby K. Davis invites listeners to embark on a magical adventure with the audiobook release of her enchanting children's fantasy novel,“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure”.Narrated by Ryan Haugen, this 6-hour and 44-minute audiobook brings ten-year-old Keely Tucker's story to life. As a modern-day knight without armor, Keely faces loss, bullying, and the quest for inner strength. Haugen's vivid narration immerses listeners in a world of talking horses, hidden valleys, and mystical creatures, where Keely must learn to believe in herself and unlock her secret powers.Davis' storytelling offers young audiences a powerful message about courage, imagination, and resilience. Her book,“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure” is more than just a fantasy tale; it is a journey of self-discovery that encourages children to unlock their potential and face life's challenges with confidence.The audiobook format offers a convenient way for families and young readers to experience Keely's adventure, whether at home or on the go. Its engaging narrative and captivating plot make it perfect for bedtime listening, long family road trips, or an afternoon escape into a world where anything is possible.Toby K. Davis has lived a remarkable life. Born in Tennessee and raised in Eastern Washington, she spent over a decade teaching gifted and challenged students in multiple countries. Rooted in her rich cultural experiences, Toby's stories inspire children to believe in themselves and explore their unique talents. Her debut novel,“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure”, showcases her creativity and dedication. For more information about Toby K. Davis and her work, visit tobykdavisbooks.The audiobook edition of her book,“The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure,” is now available on popular audiobook platforms, including Amazon , Audible, and many others, making it easily accessible for families and fantasy lovers.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press Corp.

+16479465136 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.