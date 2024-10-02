AM Specialty And Swain & Baldwin Announce Launch Of Pawpro Pet Insurance Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AM Specialty Launches PawPro Pet Insurance Program

New Pet Insurance Program Offers Comprehensive Coverage for Renters and Pet Owners in Texas, Expected to Expand Nationwide

- Dominick Tassone Jr, Chief Underwriting Officer at AM SpecialtyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) and Swain & Baldwin Insurance & Risk Management (Swain & Baldwin) are proud to announce the launch of the PawPro Pet Insurance Program, a comprehensive pet insurance solution tailored for renters with pets.Initially available in Texas, this program will offer value-based coverage options for pet owners with plans to expand nationwide.The PawPro Pet Insurance Program is designed to meet the needs of pet-owning renters, providing a broad range of essential coverages such as emergency pet boarding, lost pet advertising and reward, death from injury or illness, veterinary fees, and vacation cancellation.This innovative pet insurance solution will be distributed through Swain & Baldwin's established network of retail agents and made available directly to consumers.Swain & Baldwin, an independent insurance agency with over 65 years of experience, is rolling out PawPro alongside its existing renters' insurance program. The synergy between the two products offers renters a seamless way to protect both their homes and their pets.“Partnering with Swain & Baldwin to launch PawPro allows us to offer pet owners peace of mind by bundling comprehensive pet insurance with their renters' policies,” said Dominick Tassone Jr, Chief Underwriting Officer at AM Specialty Insurance.“With Swain & Baldwin's existing distribution network and trusted relationships in the renters market, we are confident this program will be a great success.”Swain & Baldwin, founded in Lufkin, Texas in 1949, has a long history of delivering specialized insurance and risk management solutions.“We've always prioritized offering our clients high-quality, affordable coverage tailored to their needs, and we are thrilled to extend that same commitment to pet owners with the PawPro Pet Insurance Program,” said Matt Baldwin, Chief Underwriting Officer at Swain & Baldwin.“Pets are family, and we're excited to provide the protection they deserve.”AM Specialty Insurance will retain 100% of the program, which is expected to generate $7.5 million in written premium in its first year, with plans to scale to $20 million within three years. By leveraging Swain & Baldwin's well-established network and focus on superior client service, the PawPro Pet Insurance Program is poised for growth and success.Both companies are excited to provide this essential protection to pet owners across Texas, with nationwide expansion on the horizon.About AM Specialty Insurance Company:AM Specialty Insurance Company is an Excess and Surplus (E&S) lines carrier and reinsurer, partnering with Managing General Agents (MGAs) to provide specialized insurance programs. With a focus on delivering tailored risk solutions, AM Specialty's innovative approach helps businesses thrive in complex and dynamic environments. For more information, visitAbout Swain & Baldwin:Founded in 1949, Swain & Baldwin Insurance, Inc. is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Lufkin, Texas, with offices across the state. The firm provides a wide range of insurance and risk management services, including property, casualty, and specialty coverages. Swain & Baldwin is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable insurance solutions with exceptional customer service. For more information, visit

