PATTI BONESTEEL INSPIRES YOUNG READERS TO OVERCOME SELF-DOUBT WITH HER LATEST CHILDREN's BOOK

"The Flamingo with Two Left Feet"

Earning The Kirkus Review's nod on its illuminating narrative,“The Flamingo with Two Left Feet” spotlights the importance of embracing oneself

TORONTO, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What occurs if a flamingo is incapable of dancing? In her uplifting new children's book,“The Flamingo with Two Left Feet,” author Patti Bonesteel introduces readers to Fernando, a flamingo who feels uncomfortable when he tries to join his fellow flamingos in their elegant "Dance on the Water."Fernando lacks confidence in his dancing skills and worries about his chances of finding a partner. While the other flamingos gracefully glide across the water, Fernando can't help but feel awkward and out of sync, doubting that he will ever catch someone's eye. With his mother's loving support, Fernando discovers that consistent practice and patience can lead to improvement and increased confidence.However, just when Fernando starts making progress, a setback arises, and he faces ridicule from the other flamingos who taunt him with hurtful words. Fernando's newfound confidence is lost as a result. Will he muster the determination to persist? Will Fernando ever find his true love and dance on the water?The Kirkus Reviews describes the book as a“wholesome, informative tale about determination.” Despite the inanimate feel of the illustrations, the literary work's vivid and aesthetically pleasant tropical color scheme contrasts with this. In addition, its fascinating information about the anatomy, food, and mating habits of flamingos further the enlightening reading experience.“The Flamingo with Two Left Feet” by Patti Bonesteel captures the importance of embracing oneself, never giving up, and the impact of support, serving as a timeless reminder that dedication and determination can conquer any challenge. Fernando's journey of triumphs and setbacks delivers a relatable message to children who are confronting their obstacles, inspiring them to persevere even in the face of adversity. Be transported into this vibrant and delightful alternate realm. Visit Amazon and other major book retailers to grab a copy. Now available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

