Fidelity National Financial Acquires First Nationwide Title Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, (NYSE:FNF ) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc., today announced the of the commercial operations of First Nationwide Title Agency ("FNTA"), a division of AMT Commercial Title Services and a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust"). The acquisition of this significant New York City based team continues FNF's strategy of acquiring the best companies and talent in the industry and bringing them into its portfolio to better service commercial real estate clients.



Founded in 2012, FNTA has rapidly gained a reputation for its expertise in closing and insuring commercial real estate transactions all over the U.S. The company, headquartered in New York City, has been a trusted partner for some of the largest real estate developers, investors, and lenders. FNTA is known for its client-centric approach, driven by a seasoned and dynamic leadership team.

"We're thrilled to welcome the FNTA commercial team to the FNF family of companies," said Joanna Patilis, EVP, Regional Manager, Fidelity National Financial. "Their team and strong reputation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best to our clients in the Northeast and nationwide."

"Joining FNF is the best decision for FNTA's commercial team and provides us with the resources and support to expand our business," said Steven Napolitano, President and CEO of FNTA. "The entire leadership team at FNTA and I are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering the highest level of service to our clients."

As part of the acquisition, FNTA's key commercial leadership team will join FNF, including Steven Napolitano, Devin Dregne, Esq., Michael Ehrhardt, Michael Elkins, Esq., Jesse Iadanza, Esq., Michael Lebovitz, Michael Scott, Esq., Matthew Emanuelo, and Chris Suozzi. Napolitano, who serves as FNTA's President and CEO, has over 35 years of industry experience and will continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations under FNF's ownership. This continuity will ensure a seamless transition for clients while maintaining FNTA's signature level of service.



