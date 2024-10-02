Markem-Imaje Launches Innovative White Ink For Polyethylene Cables In The Extrusion Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Markem-Imaje , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ) and a global provider of end-to-end solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of its white MW2440 ink tailored for difficult-to-code polyethylene (PE) cables, including those made from low-smoke, zero halogen materials (LSZH, HFFR, NHFR, LSOH). This new ink helps manufacturers to better ensure high-quality, durable, and environmentally safe markings.

Markem-Imaje has taken steps to respond to consumers' increasing demands for safety by developing a solution designed to excel at printing high-visibility, white codes on PE substrates. The MW2440 white MEK ink stands out with its exceptional performance and superior printing quality, offering numerous advantages for extrusion manufacturers:



High Adhesion: Helps ensure robust printing on a variety of PE substrates, including PE, LSZH, HFFR, NHFR, and LSOH, without necessitating post or pre-treatment.

Enhanced Durability: Offers remarkable resistance to bending, maintaining print quality and readability by eliminating transfer when cables are rolled and stored.

Environmental Resistance: Stands up against fluids (e.g., water, ethanol), UV light and temperature variations, supporting longevity and sustainability of the printed codes.

High Contrast Printing: Achieves ultra-contrasted white code with more perfect dot definition, supporting barcode, data matrix and QR code prints with a B or higher grade for impeccable scanning and tracking. Safety: Halogen-free formula significantly contributes to reducing toxic fumes in the event of a fire, aligning with environmental and safety regulations.

The development of the MW2440 ink reflects Markem-Imaje's continued commitment to innovation. Designed to address the challenges of printing on low-smoke, zero halogen materials, this ink is a testament to the Company's dedication to the continuous enhancement of product safety and environmental responsibility.

"We are thrilled to introduce the white MW2440 ink to the market. This solution demonstrates our commitment to innovation and quality and reinforces our ongoing dedication to safe, environmentally-friendly materials," said Pauline Mouillet, Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje.

The white MW2440 ink is now available for all Markem-Imaje 9750+ coder models and ready to transform extrusion manufacturing processes.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

