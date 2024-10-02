Globus Medical Launches The Next Wave Of Orthopedic Trauma Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, announces the continued growth and expansion of its orthopedic trauma product portfolio.



Globus has introduced several new system extensions so far in 2024 and received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its first suture-based product, TENSORTM Suture Button System. Newly launched, next-generation systems include ANTHEMTM II Distal Radius Volar Plates, AUTOBAHNTM Trochanteric Nail PRO Instruments, and CAPTIVATETM SOLA Headless Screws.

“The addition of these products to our growing orthopedic trauma portfolio signifies our continued responsiveness and dedication to surgeons and patients,” said John Mulcahy, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Orthopedics.

Surgeons across the U.S. have been implementing these new implants and instrument sets into their practices with positive feedback. Dr. Asif Ilyas, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, was one of the first users of the new ANTHEMTM II Volar plates.“The contour of the ANTHEMTM II Volar Plates and comprehensive fixation options allow me to further customize my surgical plans and achieve an anatomic fit,” said Dr. Ilyas.“I am excited for the continued use of the ANTHEMTM Distal Radius system in my practice.”

Globus Medical's orthopedic trauma business is rapidly growing. With these new technologies building out the product portfolio and the continued integration of the PRECICETM magnetically actuated limb-lengthening nail technologies, there is more capacity to service a wide variety of patient needs with innovative solutions.

About TENSOR TM Suture Button System

The TENSORTM Suture Button System is engineered to redefine suture management in the operating room. The system features a self-locking suture and an inserter with integrated tensioning handles, which provides a streamlined approach for tensioning through a single incision. TENSORTM is compatible with ANTHEMTM Ankle and One-Third Tubular Plates, offering surgeons a complete ankle solution. The system also features a two-hole washer kit that can aid in the repair of isolated syndesmotic injuries.

About ANTHEM TM Distal Radius Fracture System

The ANTHEMTM Distal Radius Fracture System is a comprehensive fixation system designed to treat a wide variety of wrist fractures with anatomically contoured plates for intraoperative versatility. Market-leading polyaxial locking technology allows for ±20° of angulation (40° cone) in polyaxial volar, fragment specific, and diaphyseal metaphyseal plates. MonoAxTM locking technology enables a thin volar plate design to facilitate distal plate placement in the treatment of complex, intra-articular fractures. Innovative instruments allow for secure retraction and streamlined plate positioning, drilling, and screw insertion.

About AUTOBAHN TM Trochanteric Nail System

The AUTOBAHNTM Trochanteric Nailing System is designed to treat a variety of pertrochanteric femur fractures. The PRO Instrument Set and Distal Targeting System allow for an efficient and streamlined surgical workflow.

About CAPTIVATE SOLA Screw System

The CAPTIVATETM SOLA Headless Compression Screw System offers a flexible and efficient solution to address fracture repair, bone reconstruction, osteotomy, and arthrodesis procedures through ample implant options and shared instruments for paired screw sizes. Screw diameters include 2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, 5.5, 6.5, and 7.5mm in lengths ranging from 10-140mm. All screws are available in stainless steel and titanium alloy, with options for short and long partial threads. Small and large modular graphic cases house all nine screw diameters and corresponding instrument modules.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at .

