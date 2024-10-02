Enhanced Community Development Awarded $65 Million In New Markets Tax Credits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition is the firm's 10th NMTC award, totaling $495 million since 2006

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced Enhanced Community Development, a part of P10 subsidiary Enhanced Capital Group LLC , was awarded a $65 million allocation from the New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) program administered by the U.S. Treasury Department's Community Development Institutions Fund. Under the program, the U.S. Treasury Department allocated a total of $5 billion to 104 Community Development Entities for the 2023 round.



“Enhanced Community Development is continuing to meet the needs of underserved communities around the country,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Enhanced Capital's team brings a mission-driven focus to their investments, providing financing solutions that generate positive social outcomes in the lower-middle market. This federal NMTC allocation further strengthens their ability to create opportunities that have a lasting impact.”

Enhanced Community Development has deployed $750 million in federal and state NMTC investments across the United States, supporting over 130 projects and fostering economic activity in low-income communities. Previous NMTC-funded projects include manufacturing companies, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and community centers that serve the needs of economically disadvantaged populations.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this $65 million allocation, which enables us to significantly increase the impact on the communities that need it most," said Richard Montgomery, Managing Partner at Enhanced Capital. "The New Markets Tax Credit program is a powerful tool for creating meaningful change in areas often overlooked by many investors and traditional sources of capital."

The NMTC program, created by Congress in 2000, is designed to drive economic revitalization in underserved communities by attracting private capital investment through federal tax credit incentives. The program has facilitated the deployment of more than $63 billion in low-income communities across the U.S., resulting in the creation or retention of over 894,000 jobs and the construction or rehabilitation of nearly 260 million square feet of commercial real estate.1

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10's mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of June 30, 2024, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,700 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world's largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit .

About Enhanced Community Development:

Enhanced Community Development (ECD), a subsidiary of Enhanced Capital, is a federally designated Community Development Entity focused on the financing needs of businesses and developments located in or serving low-income communities. ECD proudly participates in the federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program and a variety of state NMTC Programs. ECD is an Equal Opportunity Provider. Since 2006, ECD has deployed $750 million in federal and state NMTC allocation to job-creating businesses and organizations in economically distressed communities.

About Enhanced Capital:

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a leading impact investment firm with over 24 years of experience investing in Climate Finance, Impact Real Estate, and Small Business Lending. From inception in 1999 through June 30th, 2024, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $6.0 billion. Of the total assets under management, impact assets represent $3.8 billion invested in over 950 projects and businesses throughout 40 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico and does not include investments made by non-impact affiliates.

