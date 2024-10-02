Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Tool That Utilizes Double-Edged Blades To Clear Drain Blockages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clive W. of Providence, RI is the creator of the Rootibel Sewer Cutters, a hand tool capable of clearing roots, debris, and other blockages in sewage pipes and drains. The tool is equipped with a triple set of blades with double edges to remove materials in both forward and reverse directions.The curved blades are constructed using sturdy, flexible, and durable metal, suitable for clearing various blockages in sewage pipes and other drains. The tool attaches to any drain snake and helps improve efficiency for plumbers, drain cleaners, and more.Markets for plumbing tools, including those that remove drain and sewage blockages, are growing, largely due to aging infrastructure in many regions and the increasing urban population. As urban centers grow, so does the strain on sewage systems, which often leads to frequent blockages.Many homeowners prefer DIY solutions to manage drain blockages, which has expanded the market for accessible, user-friendly tools like plungers, drain snakes, and chemical cleaners. These DIY solutions are useful; however, more efficient drain clearing tools are still necessary, especially when trying to remove tough blockages like tree roots, hardened soil, and other debris.Drain snakes are one of the most popular tools within this market with manual and motorized versions available that effectively navigate pipe systems to clear debris. The Rootibel Sewer Cutters can be attached to these drain snakes to slice through tough and durable debris like tree roots. This innovative and versatile tool can be used in forward and reverse directions, offering an effective method for quickly clearing drains. The cutters would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Clive filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Rootibel Sewer Cutters product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Rootibel Sewer Cutters can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

