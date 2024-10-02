Ispire Technology Unveils Revolutionary I-80 Vape Filling Machine At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Groundbreaking Is 2x Faster than Current Automated Systems, Promises 10x Efficiency Boost, Unmatched Efficiency and Cost Savings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">ISPR ), a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and precision dosing, is set to revolutionize the cannabis with its groundbreaking "I-80" vapor device filling machine. Unveiling at the

Benzinga Cannabis Capital in Chicago on October 8 and 9, the I-80 promises to redefine production efficiency with its ability to produce 4000 fully filled and sealed vapor devices per hour.

The I-80 vapor filling machine sets a new standard in production capacity and efficiency for cannabis operators:



Unprecedented Speed: 4,000 filled and sealed 0.5ml vapor devices per hour

Efficiency Boost: 10x faster than traditional manual methods, 2x quicker than current automated systems

Cost-Effective: Saves $1,000 for every 10,000 units produced Eliminates Capping: Ispire's self-sealing devices remove the need for separate capping, boosting overall workflow efficiency by 1,000% over manual methods and 100% over other automated systems

"The I-80 isn't just a machine; it's a game-changing solution to the capacity challenges that have hindered cannabis operators for years," said Michael Wang, Co-CEO of Ispire. "We're not just improving productivity – we're leading a paradigm shift in cannabis production efficiency. This innovation aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of technology for the benefit of our customers and the adult consumers they serve."

Redefining the Production Landscape

When paired with Ispire's self-sealing devices, the I-80 dramatically enhances operational efficency:



Eliminates the need for separate capping

Boosts operational efficiency by up to 1,000% compared to manual methods Delivers an estimated 100% improvement over other automated systems

The I-80's launch is poised to captivate multi-state operators (MSOs), single-state operators (SSOs), and investors. Its ability to slash costs and enhance productivity makes it an irresistible proposition for industry leaders looking to gain a competitive edge.

Experience the I-80's groundbreaking capabilities in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, October 8-9, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL. To schedule a live demo and explore how the I-80 can transform your business, contact Ispire at Dennis Lider, SVP Cannabis at [email protected] .

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents worldwide.

Ispire's branded e-cigarette products are marketed under the Aspire name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company also engages in original design manufacture (ODM) relationships with e-cigarette brands and retailers worldwide. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an ODM basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware in the US, Europe and South Africa, and it recently commenced marketing activities and customer engagement in Canada and Latin America. For more information, visit



or follow Ispire on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner, the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONETM, Ispire ONE's success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONETM and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONETM proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

IR Contacts:

For more information, kindly contact:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718.213.7386

[email protected]

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212.896.1233

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570.209.2947

[email protected]

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED