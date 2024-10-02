Pano AI Named To MIT Technology Review’S 2024 Climate Tech Companies To Watch List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Pano recognized as the clear leader in early wildfire detection -

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI (Pano), the leading developer of artificial intelligence-driven wildfire detection, today announced it was named to MIT Review's“ 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch ” list for 2024. The announcement was made during the EmTech MIT Conference, acknowledging Pano's role in addressing the escalating wildfire crisis through innovative technology.



“Pano AI's efforts to prevent wildfires from spreading can help us adapt to life in a warmer world,” said Amy Nordrum, executive editor of MIT Technology Review.“Adaptation strategies are an important part of our coverage because we're already living with the impacts of climate change.”

Pano's advanced wildfire detection system leverages artificial intelligence and a network of high-definition cameras to monitor vast landscapes in real time. The system detects early signs of smoke and fire, notifying first responders and other stakeholders within minutes of potential threats. This early detection enables faster, more targeted responses to wildfire incidents, potentially preventing widespread damage.

For first responders, the Pano system provides critical situational awareness, allowing them to quickly assess the scale and location of a fire and deploy resources effectively. By offering real-time data and high-resolution visuals, Pano enhances safety, operational efficiency, and disaster management in high-risk fire zones.

“Being included in MIT Technology Review's Climate Tech Companies to Watch reinforces the urgency and importance of investing in climate adaptation technologies,” said Sonia Kastner, CEO and co-founder of Pano AI.“We don't need to wait to solve climate change to address the wildfire crisis. The technology exists now to protect communities and the environment, and we are honored to be recognized for the impact we're making.”

The list highlights startups and established companies with the greatest potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions or address the threats of global warming. Companies are selected by MIT Technology Review's editors for developing technologies that have the potential to scale and transform major sectors.

About MIT Technology Review:

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech, which includes EmTech Digital and EmTech MIT.

About Pano AI:

Pano AI is the leading AI-driven solution for active wildfire detection. The fully integrated solution combines ultra-high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, satellite feeds, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software to provide its customers and partners with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate. Governments, utilities, private landowners, and fire agencies use Pano's technology and services in 16 states or provinces throughout the U.S., Australia and British Columbia, Canada. It covers over 20 million acres of land, helping better safeguard infrastructure, communities, and lives against catastrophic fire incidents. To learn more, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

