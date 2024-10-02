Seraph Season0 Achieves $2 Million In Game Revenue And Record Player Count

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seraph , the highly anticipated AAA Web3 game, has successfully concluded its recent competitive season, showcasing remarkable growth and player engagement. Running from August 22 to September 25, Season0 demonstrated significant traction, with player participation and transaction volume propelling Seraph further into the spotlight within the GameFi sector.

During this period, Seraph generated over $2 million in total game revenue and attracted more than 90,000 active players, marking an all-time high for the game. Additionally, the season reached a peak of 7,500 concurrent players. The season also saw impressive NFT activity, with over 2,600 ETH in trading volume and more than 52,000 NFT transactions processed, reinforcing Seraph's growing popularity.

Since its initial testing phase, Seraph has evolved into a standout performer in the Web3 gaming ecosystem. To date, the game has facilitated 17,000 ETH in NFT trading volume and surpassed 163,000 NFT trading transactions, further solidifying its presence in the Web3 gaming space.

Notable achievements in earlier phases

Earlier in the year, Seraph's pre-season test, 45 days, garnered 61,000 players, with retention rates climbing as users stayed online for an average of 7 hours per day. This phase generated $3 million in fiat revenue and 360 ETH in cryptocurrency revenue, contributing to a total transaction volume exceeding $90 million.

The Rush series of events held from 12 July to 16 August also amplified Seraph's growth. During this time, Seraph attracted more than 700,000 Feather NFT holders, with the NFTs serving as vouchers for future redemptions of Seraph tokens. This event facilitated over 17 million on-chain transfers and helped position Seraph at the top of BNB Chain's GameFi leaderboard . Seraph continues to maintain its leading position, further demonstrating the game's dominance in the BNB Chain ecosystem.







Seraph's BNB Chain Integration Unlocks Next-Level Gaming Experiences

As Seraph transitions fully onto BNB Chain, opBNB, its partnership with the chain is set to drive even greater community expansion and innovation in gameplay. Tobin, CEO of Seraph, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:“The support from BNB Chain's ecosystem has been instrumental in our rapid growth. With Seraph's assets now fully integrated into BNB Chain, we're well-positioned to deliver even more dynamic and engaging experiences for our growing player base.”

This continued partnership with BNB Chain will not only expand Seraph's player reach but also enhance the game's infrastructure, setting the stage for sustained success in future seasons.

