Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution
Date
10/2/2024 4:16:03 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CBNK) Mulvihill Canadian bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on November 7, 2024 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2024.
