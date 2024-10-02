C4G Sales Professional Enrichment Podcast: Your Key To Daily Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C4G is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the C4G Sales Professional Enrichment Podcast , hosted by the esteemed John Kailunas II. This innovative podcast is dedicated to helping sales professionals enhance their skills and grow both personally and professionally. The series launched on October 2nd, 2024 , with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Check out the C4G Sales Professional Enrichment Podcast at

Continue Reading

The C4G Sales Professional Enrichment Podcast aims to provide listeners with practical insights across a broad range of topics essential to achieving peak performance in sales. Each episode will cover subjects including:



Prospecting techniques

Effective team building

Client event planning

Strategic exit planning Family and community leadership

In addition to these topics, John Kailunas II will delve into many other subjects that impact the performance of sales professionals, offering valuable strategies and real-world applications.

Each session is designed to be concise yet impactful, running approximately 40 minutes , allowing busy professionals to easily integrate personal development into their daily routines. Listeners can access the podcast on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon , and other leading audio services.

"We believe that continuous learning is essential for success in sales," said Kailunas. "Our goal with the C4G Sales Professional Enrichment Podcast is to provide actionable insights and inspiration that empower sales professionals to improve each day."

Join Us on This Journey

Tune in to the C4G Sales Professional Enrichment Podcast and discover a wealth of knowledge that can transform your career and enhance your personal growth.

For more information about the podcast, please visit or follow us on social media.

About C4G

C4G is committed to enriching the lives of sales professionals through innovative training, resources, and community support. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to reach their full potential by fostering continuous improvement and personal growth.

For more information, press only:

Samantha Kronemeyer

[email protected]



For more information about the podcast:





Contact:

John A Kailunas II

Catalyst4Growth

[email protected]

616-822-8594

SOURCE Catalyst4Growth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED