US Capital Global Joined Maybach At World-Renowned Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance And Is A Proud Contributor Of The Maybach Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Capital Global proudly supported Maybach's exclusive VIP event at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, celebrating top-tier automotive innovation and forging strong philanthropic partnerships.

San Francisco, California, USA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is honored to be a SILVER PLUS Contributor of the Maybach Foundation and participated at the exclusive, invite-only 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the premier event of Pebble Beach Automotive Week. Launched in 1950 and now the world's foremost celebration of the automobile, this Monterey, California event attracted over 15,000 attendees. The Mercedes-Maybach Lunch was hosted by Mercedes-Benz AG Group's Maybach brand, showcasing top-tier automotive innovation.

US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with a strong track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. Headquartered in San Francisco, the group also operates principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, London, Milan, and Dubai.

Ulrich Schmid-Maybach , Founder and President of the Maybach Foundation, said,“I extend my gratitude to US Capital Global and all our contributors. Your support not only honors the Maybach legacy but also fuels innovation and nurtures future talent. We share a strong synergy with US Capital Global's philanthropic initiatives through Braj Bhumi Group, and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Charles Towle , COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global, said,“At US Capital Global, we are excited to have contributed to the Maybach Foundation and joined as guests at the Maybach Foundation and David Grieve Yacht Event, as well as at the prestigious Mercedes-Maybach Lunch, which highlights top-tier innovation and excellence. The Maybach Foundation's commitment to service and mentorship closely aligns with our values at Braj Bhumi Group. We fully support this mission and look forward to continued philanthropic collaborations globally.”

Through its California-based foundation, Braj Bhumi Group, US Capital Global supports programs that address crucial social, historical, and environmental issues, as well as the preservation of cultures and wisdom traditions. The organization collaborates with innovative, world-class single family offices, multi-family offices, sovereign and royal families, and their funds, foundations, and portfolio companies.

About the Maybach Foundation

The Maybach Foundation, established in 2005, is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Wilhelm and Karl Maybach through innovative mentoring programs. By celebrating their pioneering contributions to engineering and design, the foundation connects past achievements with future innovations. Through global initiatives and a focus on sustainable mobility, the Maybach Foundation continues to inspire and nurture the next generation of visionary creators. To learn more, visit .

About Braj Bhumi Group

Braj Bhumi Group, a California-registered nonprofit, is dedicated to compassionate giving by providing education to underprivileged children who cannot afford to attend school and by distributing food to those most in need. The organization also donates to preserve cultural heritage sites and maintain ancient wisdom traditions through written, non-digital literature. Its mission is to promote and preserve the sacred culture of indigenous India, centered in Vrindavan, and rooted in the principles of selfless service to humanity. To learn more, visit .

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at ... .





CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010 ...