“Conscious You Extravaganza” Event Promises To Be Epic Transformative Experience

- -Tiffany CanoFULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healer Tiffany Cano and the Highly Perceptive People Academy (HPP Academy ) present the CONSCIOUS YOU EXTRAVAGANZA: A Journey of Empowerment and Connection.Kicking off October 7th and continuing through October 18th, the Extravaganza features 40 hand-selected transformational Experts and Speakers who will come together on Zoom to share their wisdom and gifts.With a focus on empowering attendees in the areas of Money, Love and Health, the Conscious You Extravaganza is designed for empathic, spiritual and intuitive individuals.Event Details:Dates: Thursday, October 3rd through Friday, October 18thTime: 9:00am-6:00pm PTLocation: “Live” online via ZoomFREE: Speaker Presentations, Panel Interviews, Gifts, RaffleEvent Website & Registration:The Event Includes:*Inspirational talks from 40+ Coaches and Healers*Keynote Speakers: Including Alison Armstrong on "Expanding Your Personal Heart Space," and Antonia Van Becker & Greg Lee on "Unleashing Your Inner Light."*Expert Guidance: from leaders like Dawn Campbell, Susan Shatzer, Daniel Muniz, Susi Vine, and Jamie Honey who will share their wisdom on heart-centered living, quantum healing, and empowering a pain-free life.*Games Masters: Danie Muniz and Jason Antalek will bring the fun, play and extra prizes.*Community Connection: Participants will be able to engage with a community that values the empathic, intuitive, and spiritually attuned.*A comprehensive list of Speakers and event registration can be found at .About Tiffany Cano & HPP AcademyIn addition to being the CEO of the Highly Perceptive People Academy, Tiffany Cano is a renowned“Blind Spot Healer,” who has been a gifted (and paid) Healer from the age of 8 years old.Renowned as the Healer's Healer, many empaths, intuitives, transformational workshop leaders and coaches hire her to help them see and heal their blind spots, and embody greater clarity, confidence and empowerment. Tiffany helps her clients get aligned and congruent so they can be even better at receiving more money, love, and joy in their lives.Tiffany Cano is the host of the“Soul of An Empath” Podcast; the“Knowing You” Show; the Embodiment Program: Conscious Creation, Love & Empowerment; and has 27 online courses. She will also be featured in 2 upcoming documentary movies at the caliber of the movie,“The Secret,” and both will premiere in 2025--“Frequency of Miracles” and“Pillars of Power.”More information on these and other programs available at .

