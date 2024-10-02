Rich Eisen Podcast Network Expands Programming With Two New Shows For The Cumulus Podcast Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No-Contest Wrestling Launches October 2 with Hosts O'Shea Jackson, Jr. And TJ Jefferson

The Jim Jackson Show Launches October 3

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced two new podcasts from the Rich Eisen Podcast Network, the fourth and fifth shows in Marconi-winning and Emmy-nominated host Rich Eisen's expanding of sports programs for the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Eisen is tag-teaming with O'Shea Jackson, Jr. to bring the new weekly original podcast, No-Contest Wrestling , to the Rich Eisen Podcast Network. Together with co-host TJ Jefferson, No-Contest Wrestling's first episode drops Wednesday, October 2 and features WWE Superstar, CM Punk. With new shows airing weekly, No-Contest Wrestling combines Jackson's and Jefferson's unique takes on sports entertainment by interviewing the biggest stars, going behind the scenes with untold stories from the world of wrestling while covering the past, present, and future of WWE, AEW, and independent promotions.

Jackson is best known known for his starring roles in“Straight Outta Compton,”“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,”“Den of Thieves,” and“Cocaine Bear.” Jefferson can be seen daily on The Rich Eisen Show, where he doubles as an on-air producer and talent for the Emmy-nominated sports and entertainment talk show.

The Rich Eisen Podcast Network will also debut The Jim Jackson Show , an all-new weekly podcast hosted by two-time All-American and 14-year NBA veteran Jim Jackson, dropping Thursday, October 3 with guest Charles Barkley. The Jim Jackson Show will cover the sport he loves from the college game to the highest levels of the Association, sitting down with superstar guests and sharing his experience in finance, business, lifestyle, travel, and more. As a studio and game analyst for FOX Sports, Turner Sports, NBA TV, and Westwood One, Jackson has on-court perspective and access to the game's biggest names.

"I've been in a constant search for new, fresh, thought-provoking, and entertaining voices to add to our growing podcast business, and I'm thrilled to add both O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and Jim Jackson to the roster," said Rich Eisen, owner and CEO of Rich Eisen Productions. "We've doubled our number of podcasts. And Jacksons."

No-Contest Wresting and The Jim Jackson Show are available on most major podcast platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes all existing and forthcoming podcasts from the Rich Eisen Podcast network.

The Rich Eisen Podcast network also includes the flagship podcast, The Rich Eisen Show , which blends sports, pop culture, humor, and interviews, discussing topical issues not commonly addressed by sportscasters; Overreaction Monday , which expands the most popular segment of the flagship podcast into its own weekly podcast with Eisen and co-host Chris Brockman reflecting on the biggest fan- and hysterical media-driven overreactions from the previous weekend's professional and college football games; and What The Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask , a unique blend of witty banter, offbeat conversations, and expert sports commentary hosted by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Suzy Shuster alongside the first female CEO in the NFL, Amy Trask.

Eisen also hosts the pregame and halftime shows for Westwood One's syndicated Monday Night Football coverage and anchors“The Rich Eisen Show,” also syndicated by Westwood One for national radio.

About O'Shea Jackson, Jr.

LA born and raised, actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. is die-hard fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, Rams, and Kings. However, the first sport O'Shea fell in love with was not basketball, football, or hockey. It was professional wrestling and sports entertainment. O'Shea first introduction to wrestling was through playing video games with his older brother, Darrell. WWF Raw on the SEGA Genesis was his first time he saw the likes of Shawn Michaels, Doink the Clown, Razor Ramon, Bam Bam Bigelow, and The Undertaker. In time, pro wrestling became weekly appointment viewing for O'Shea. He grew to understand, appreciate, and respect the dedication, showmanship, and sacrifice that it took for professional wrestlers to achieve superstardom. O'Shea lists Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns among his favorite wrestlers of all-time. O'Shea's attended USC's acclaimed Film School, majoring in screen writing, but he decided to leave before graduation to pursue a career in acting. It proved to be a wise and life-changing decision. O'Shea's first on-screen credit was the blockbuster hit“Straight Outta Compton” in 2015, where he portrayed his father, legendary rapper Ice Cube. Since that on-screen debut, O'Shea has battled Gojira in“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”, survived a stint on Death Row in“Just Mercy”, took part in a heist of the Federal Reserve Bank in“Den of Thieves”, and helped smuggle Jedi Knights in“Obi-Wan Kenobi.” O'Shea also played the lead in two seasons of Apple TV's original“Swagger” and recently wrapped production of“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”.

About TJ Jefferson

TJ Jefferson is the on-air producer and“color commentator” for The Rich Eisen Show, where he can be seen daily, usually wearing one of his many pairs of Air Jordan's and a wrestling t-shirt. A self-proclaimed human pro wrestling encyclopedia, TJ fell in love with the sport when he watched his first match as a kid in Altoona, PA. Throughout his childhood, at 6:05 PM on Saturday nights, no matter what was on, the household's television would be changed to wrestling. TJ made his way to Los Angeles in 1999 by minivan to pursue a career in sports television. TJ has worked as a talent agent, television producer (MTV hits Punk'd & Yo Momma) and is a published author of“That's What She Said.” Now that TJ's dream of co-hosting No-Contest Wrestling podcast has come true, he patiently awaits the day his beloved Dallas Cowboys win another Super Bowl, or his New York Mets recreate the magic of 1986 and win the World Series, or his Philadelphia 76'ers and Los Angeles Clippers meet in the NBA Finals, or Shinsuke Nakamura finally wins the WWE Championship.

About Jim Jackson

Jim Jackson is a respected basketball broadcaster who has held game and studio analyst roles at Turner Sports, FOX Sports, Westwood One, and NBA TV. His standout collegiate career at Ohio State led to being named a 2-time All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, and UPI National Player of the Year. He was selected 4th overall in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and went on to play 14 successful seasons in the National Basketball Association. Throughout his playing career, Jim Jackson pursued various business ventures off the court with the same vigor and determination he approached with the game of basketball. During his time with the Mavericks, Jackson's business acumen led to the design, construction, and operation of over 10 restaurants throughout the North Texas area. Since retiring from the game, Jackson's commercial property business projects have led to successful strategic alliances with various hotel properties including Hilton, Starwood, Omni, and Marriott. In addition to his current broadcasting responsibilities, Jim Jackson is the founder of Adaris Capital, a commercial real estate company focusing on generating value in the middle market.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, Infinity Sports Network, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit .

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | ...