(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia's oil has issued a stark warning to OPEC+ members. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman cautioned that oil prices could plummet to $50 per barrel if production agreements are not honored.



This warning comes amid persistent geopolitical tensions and falling oil prices, frustrating Saudi officials. The global oil has been experiencing significant fluctuations.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, recently surged by 5% following Iran's missile attack on Israel. However, it settled at just under $70 per barrel, marking a 2.4% daily increase.



Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, oil prices have remained relatively unaffected for months. This situation has been particularly vexing for Saudi authorities.



Some OPEC+ members have disregarded production limit plans throughout much of the year. The Saudi minister's comments were interpreted as a veiled threat by other producers.







Delegates suggest Saudi Arabia might initiate a price war to maintain market share if agreements are not upheld. This stance reflects the kingdom's determination to enforce group discipline.



OPEC+ has been struggling to stabilize oil markets through production cuts. Despite multiple extensions of these restrictions, prices have continued to decline.

Oil Market Overview

The group's market share has dropped from 51% in 2022 to 48% this year. Competition in the oil market is expected to intensify next year.



Planned production increases in the United States, Guyana, and Brazil could add over 1 million barrels per day to global supply. Brazil, despite joining OPEC+, has stated it won't participate in production cuts.



Several OPEC+ members have exceeded their production quotas this year. Iraq produced an excess of 400,000 barrels per day in August.



Kazakhstan's production is set to increase with the Tengiz field returning to full capacity. The current oil price stagnation below $75 per barrel is largely due to slowing economic growth.



However, this price level is the lowest in nine months. Analysts suggest Saudi Arabia needs prices at $85 per barrel to fund its economic transformation plans.



Low prices have forced OPEC+ to postpone a production increase until December. The group had originally agreed in June to start easing voluntary cuts in October.



This delay highlights the challenges facing oil producers in the current market. Saudi Arabia has previously demonstrated its willingness to ramp up production when necessary.



In March 2020, the country initiated a price war with Russia. This decision led to a 65% quarterly drop in oil prices, reaching a 17-year low.



The kingdom's warning serves as a reminder of its influence in the oil market. It also underscores the delicate balance OPEC+ must maintain to stabilize prices while managing internal disagreements and external market pressures.

