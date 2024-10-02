EU Proposes One-Year Delay For Anti-Deforestation Import Law

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union has unveiled plans to postpone its ambitious deforestation law by one year. This decision comes in response to mounting pressure from global industries and governments.



The EU Deforestation Regulation aims to ban imports of linked to forest destruction and degradation. Originally set to take effect on December 30, 2024, the law now faces a potential delay.



The European Commission announced the proposal on October 2, 2024. If approved, larger companies would have until December 30, 2025, to comply.



Small and micro businesses would get an additional six months, until June 30, 2026. This landmark legislation covers seven key commodities: cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, soy, wood, and rubber.



It also extends to products derived from these materials. Companies must prove their supply chains have not contributed to deforestation after December 31, 2020.







Environmental groups hailed the law as a significant step in combating climate change. The EU ranks as the second-largest contributor to global deforestation through its imports. However, the regulation has faced criticism from various quarters.



Major exporting countries like Brazil, Indonesia, and Ivory Coast have voiced concerns. They argue the law could act as a trade barrier and disrupt established supply chains.



Small farmers in developing countries worry about their ability to meet strict traceability requirements. Implementation challenges have also emerged as a significant hurdle.

Challenges and Delays in Environmental Policies

Many stakeholders question the readiness of both EU and non-EU entities to comply with complex regulations. Industry leaders warn of potential supply chain disruptions and increased consumer prices.



The political landscape in the EU has further complicated matters. Farmer protests over green policies and cheap imports have led to scaled-back environmental measures in 2024.



This context has likely influenced the decision to propose a delay. About 20 of the 27 EU member states called for easing or suspending the law in March 2024.



France, Italy, Poland, and Sweden were among those seeking changes. The Commission responded by proposing the delay and issuing additional guidance documents.



Environmental groups express concern that postponing the law could weaken the EU's climate commitments. They worry it might send the wrong message about prioritizing environmental protection.



Supporters of the delay argue it will allow for better implementation and avoid unintended consequences. The coming months will prove crucial for determining the EUDR's implementation strategy.



The EU faces the task of addressing varied concerns while upholding its environmental objectives. This balancing act will likely set precedents for future climate-related trade policies worldwide.

